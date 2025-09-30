State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Ford Motor Company $F

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,264,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,125 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7%

F opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.57.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

