State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 571.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10,499.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 174,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

