State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,777,000 after buying an additional 106,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,470,000 after buying an additional 1,319,637 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

