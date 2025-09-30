State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 14,742 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Macerich were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 4.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

