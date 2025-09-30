State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,572 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 149.6% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 156.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 36.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -572.22%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

