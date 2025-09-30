State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 52,566 Shares of Embecta Corp. $EMBC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Embecta were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,813,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 551,477 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Embecta by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 339,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 326,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMBC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embecta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Embecta Trading Up 0.7%

Embecta stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.15 million. Embecta had a net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

