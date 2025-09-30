State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 329.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at $17,707,813.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

