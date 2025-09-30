State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,956,525.49. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,749.28. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.7%

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

