State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $45,307,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 544,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 63.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.7%

FSS opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

