State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.