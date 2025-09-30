State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,130 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,695,000 after buying an additional 304,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,852,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.45 and its 200-day moving average is $167.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $237.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

