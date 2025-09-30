State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,490 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

