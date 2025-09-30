State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,665 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after buying an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DexCom by 171.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2,371.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after buying an additional 1,914,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in DexCom by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after buying an additional 1,868,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Mizuho boosted their price target on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

