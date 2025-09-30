State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,790 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 259.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 602,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,572,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

