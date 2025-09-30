State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 200 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,244,000 after buying an additional 289,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,488,000 after buying an additional 143,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,326,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,380,000 after buying an additional 454,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,229,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,101,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ETR opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

