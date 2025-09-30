State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,140 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

