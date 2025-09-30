State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 220 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,433,870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $51,094,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.73.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $886.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $829.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $954.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

