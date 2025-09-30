State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,430 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

