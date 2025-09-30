State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,315 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 33.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Dropbox news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 459,333 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,990. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $344,728.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,645.92. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,833 shares of company stock worth $6,015,679. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

