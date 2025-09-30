State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 650 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:VMC opened at $302.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.21. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

