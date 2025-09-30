State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 740 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ResMed by 334.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of ResMed by 445.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $69,492,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RMD opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.20.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

