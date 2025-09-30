State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 770 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

