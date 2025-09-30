State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $276.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.80 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

