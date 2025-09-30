State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 403,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,487,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after buying an additional 484,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,896 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

