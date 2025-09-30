State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 243,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,950.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,212.04. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $344.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

