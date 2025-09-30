Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and traded as high as $29.69. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 425 shares traded.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swedbank AB (publ)
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.