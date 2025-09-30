Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.12 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.96). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 302 ($4.06), with a volume of 70,076 shares.

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

