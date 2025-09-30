Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.91 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 71.80 ($0.96). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 73.30 ($0.98), with a volume of 485,865 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 120 to GBX 80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 140 to GBX 115 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 142.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.46 million, a P/E ratio of -145.40, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (5.40) EPS for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Silver acquired 59,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, with a total value of £38,498.85. Also, insider Janet E. Ashdown acquired 19,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 per share, for a total transaction of £19,720.80. Insiders acquired a total of 124,149 shares of company stock worth $8,701,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

