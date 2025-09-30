Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Sysco by 106.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

