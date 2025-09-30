T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after buying an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,541,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 83,324 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

