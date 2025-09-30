Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $101,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,488.75. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5%

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

