Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.32.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $261.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.