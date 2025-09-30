TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,069,710 shares of company stock valued at $38,480,848. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.