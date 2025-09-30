TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

