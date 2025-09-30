TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 326 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2,716.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after buying an additional 136,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after buying an additional 829,150 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,315,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,007,000 after buying an additional 98,957 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,470,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.04.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

