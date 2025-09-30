TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $201.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

