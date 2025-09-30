TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE MLI opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

