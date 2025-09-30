TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wix.com by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 12,771.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 69,221 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.8%

WIX opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $114.89 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

