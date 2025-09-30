TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 500 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

