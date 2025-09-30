TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SF opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

