TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $255.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.43. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $324.38.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

