TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 231 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 426,528 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 905.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 291,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after purchasing an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $46,322,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3%

AVY stock opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $222.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

