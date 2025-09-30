TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 384 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

