Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) versus Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Financial Survey

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Techtronic Industries and Enerpac Tool Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00 Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Enerpac Tool Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.58 $1.12 billion N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $589.51 million 3.72 $85.75 million $1.63 24.85

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group 14.65% 24.04% 12.44%

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats Techtronic Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

