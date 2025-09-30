Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 3,852 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

