Vantage Wealth Sells 3,562 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Vantage Wealth lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Vantage Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
