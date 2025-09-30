Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 370,407 shares trading hands.

Vaxart Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 516,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 251,789 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 276,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 478,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

