Wetouch Technology (WETH) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $42.28 million $6.03 million 2.46 Wetouch Technology Competitors $14.75 billion $4.15 billion 33.92

Wetouch Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology’s competitors have a beta of 3.30, meaning that their average stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology 14.27% N/A N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors -4.16% 23.46% 6.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wetouch Technology competitors beat Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

