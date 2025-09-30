Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.93. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 11 shares.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

