WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Head-To-Head Comparison

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Powell Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.25% 25.17% 9.94% Powell Max N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 3 4 0 2.57 Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree and Powell Max, as reported by MarketBeat.

WisdomTree presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Powell Max.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Powell Max”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $444.57 million 4.59 $66.69 million $0.39 35.58 Powell Max $4.69 million 0.87 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Max.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Powell Max on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

